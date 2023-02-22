French manufacturer to invest over $35 million into Henderson Co. expansion

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County announced that Tageos, a design and manufacturing company headquartered in France, plans to open its first US facility in Henderson County.

Officials said Tageos plans to invest $35,750,000 into the expansion by 2028. They added that they expect the growth to create 92 new jobs with a total annual wage of $67,000.

“Henderson County is the optimal location to efficiently serve our North and South American customer base,” said Matthieu Picon, CEO of Tageos. “This new facility will also help us to further accelerate our sustainability mission of producing products in the same region where they are used. With that, customers can truly benefit from the fact that our RFID inlays and tags will be available quickly and sustainably. Hence, we believe this expansion will be a very positive and monumental driver in the market.”

According to officials, the new facility will open in the former Continental Automotive Systems building (now called Quality Point), which has over 338,000 square feet of manufacturing and headquarters space. Tageos will be the space’s first manufacturing tenant, securing over 50,000 square feet.

“The Town of Fletcher is thrilled to see new life at Quality Point. With strong infrastructure in place, this building is unlike any in our region. Tageos is the first of many companies that will find their new home here,” shared Preston Blakely, Mayor for the Town of Fletcher.

Officials stated that this project was supported with an economic development assistance grant from Henderson County and the Town of Fletcher. The company is also recieveing a One NC grant through the NC Department of Commerce and customized training through the North Carolina Community College System at Blue Ridge Community College.

“Since 2020, manufacturing outputs have been challenged by many issues including extremely high customer demand, factory shutdowns, and other supply chain disruptions. Because of this, we’ve learned why it’s so important to foster the development of Henderson County’s manufacturing clusters. Tageos will certainly bolster our already robust industrial ecosystem, helping us secure a more resilient future for Henderson County,” said Steve Gwaltney, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Henderson County Partnership for Economic Development.

