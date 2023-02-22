Girl, 15, pleads for Ohio man who sexually assaulted her to stay behind bars

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A former youth football coach convicted of sex crimes against two young girls is petitioning to be released from prison early. One of his victims is trying desperately to stop that from happening.

A sexual assault victim, now 15, and her mother are speaking out to warn the community about 44-year-old Eric Schmidt. He is asking to be released 15 months into his three-and-a-half year prison sentence, saying he’s not a threat to anyone, WXIX reports.

“I have nightmares from it,” said the victim, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “I have flashbacks, hallucinations.”

Schmidt was accused of having sexual contact with two 12-year-old girls in April 2015 and September 2019 in Mason, Ohio, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

In October 2020, a Warren County grand jury indicted the former Kings football program assistant coach with one count of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of public indecency.

A year later, a jury found him guilty of gross sexual imposition. They acquitted him on charges of rape and public indecency, court records show. The jury could not reach a verdict on other charges of gross sexual imposition and public indecency.

The 15-year-old victim and her mother say Schmidt hasn’t spent enough time behind bars. He has served less than half of his sentence.

“For him to be out, it’s terrifying,” the victim’s mother said. “I’m scared for her. I’m scared for us. I’m scared for the community.”

Warren County Common Pleas Court Robert Peeler scheduled a March 15 hearing to consider Schmidt’s request for early release, court records show. Schmidt is currently in a medium-security state prison for men in Noble County.

“It’s like a slap in the face to the girls who poured out their most embarrassing moments on the stand and have to endure that pain all over again,” said the victim’s mother of her daughter and the other victim.

Her daughter is concerned that if Schmidt is let out, it could send the wrong message to other offenders and their victims.

“People like Eric teach girls that have been assaulted shame and guilt,” she said.

The teenager said she’s still suffering from what happened to her. She’s seeing a licensed professional to help with her post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. She said Schmidt’s release petition has reawakened her trauma.

“The girls are going to be in a jail of their own for the rest of their lives,” the victim’s mother said. “This is something they can’t change.”

The victim and her mother spoke out in an effort to spread awareness of their story. They said they hope that Schmidt remains behind bars.

