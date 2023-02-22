Home explodes when woman lights water heater

An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO)
By KOCO staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Okla. (KOCO) - A homeowner in Oklahoma who was trying to light a water tank suffered major burns after the house exploded with her inside.

It happened just before 6:15 p.m. Monday in Calumet, just west of Oklahoma City. Big, bright flames could be seen through the thick brush surrounding the home.

The Office of the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal said the 42-year-old woman just had her propane tank refilled after several months.

Authorities say the woman was bleeding out the air herself. Investigators say gas had accumulated in the basement, and the home went up in flames when the homeowner went to relight the water tank.

Covered in burns, she ran a quarter of a mile down the road to her closest neighbor.

Neighbors said they could hear her screaming and put her in the shower before calling 911.

The woman was flown by helicopter to Baptist Hospital. Her burns reportedly cover 30 percent of her body.

Investigators say people should never bleed out air on their own. Instead, call a professional such as a plumber or gas supplier.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh murder trial resumes for Day 22
Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Generic image of student taking a test. (MGN/Pixabay)
‘Inappropriate’ quiz given to Greenville Co. students, district confirms
Photo depicting jail cell bars
SC man sentenced to 51 years for part in international elder fraud scheme

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
House Speaker McCarthy gives Tucker Carlson access to 1/6 footage, raising alarms
Yasin Amari Razil Richardson
Deputies capture inmate who escaped from Union County jail
Credit agencies are working to improve access to credit by giving people more time to pay...
How credit scores are evolving to improve access to credit
Morissa Hall has twice been named the Maryland State Rodeo Queen and is the first African...
16-year-old Black rodeo queen is breaking barriers