IHOP is bringing back free Short Stacks on National Pancake Day

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.(IHOP/Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Breakfast fans, the greatest day of the year is upon us.

IHOP will celebrate National Pancake Day on Feb. 28 by offering guests a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes, the chain said in a news release.

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Short Stack consists of three buttermilk pancakes. The deal is limited to one free Short Stack per guest.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years with free Short Stacks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh murder trial resumes for Day 22
Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says
Greenville County Schools said they are investigating after an "inappropriate" quiz was given...
‘Inappropriate’ quiz given to Greenville Co. students, district confirms
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Photo depicting jail cell bars
SC man sentenced to 51 years for part in international elder fraud scheme

Latest News

Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H. ...
Walmart reports strong sales, but warns of uncertainty moving forward
FILE - Jill Biden, wife of then-Vice President Joe Biden, third left, and her granddaughter...
Namibian dancers, president welcome Jill Biden to Africa
Jessica and Claire Austin Aldridge
‘Perfect, heavenly gift’: Fallen deputy Aldridge’s wife gives birth to baby girl
Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according...
Military warns troops to avoid poppy seeds