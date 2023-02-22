Manufacturer relocating headquarters to Greenville, creating 50 jobs

Erchonia Corp.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Erchonia Corporation, a laser technology manufacturer, announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Greenville and will create 51 new jobs.

The company said the $6.7 million investment will be located in in Greenville’s South Chase Industrial Park.

Erchonia officials said the company is a world leader in low-level laser technology (LLLT), which uses low-level lasers at specific wavelengths to provide powerful therapeutic effects at the cellular level. Utilizing its LLLT, the company produces safe, effective products designed for physicians, including but not limited to chiropractors, physical therapists, physicians, podiatrists, health clinics and veterinarians, worldwide.

Operations are expected to be online by October 2023.

Anyone interested in joining the Erchonia team should visit here.

MORE NEWS: Bible studies teacher arrested for sex offense against student, deputies say

