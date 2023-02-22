South Carolina faces Alabama in SEC match up

South Carolina faces Alabama in an SEC match-up.
South Carolina faces Alabama in an SEC match-up.(South Carolina Men's Basketball)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is looking to continue to build momentum in their upcoming game against the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gamecocks are riding a one-game win streak after defeating Louisiana State University 82-73. Alabama also has a one-game win streak after a 108-59 victory over Georgia.

Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Colonial Life Arena. You can watch the SEC matchup on ESPN.

