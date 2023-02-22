South Carolina faces Alabama in SEC match up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is looking to continue to build momentum in their upcoming game against the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gamecocks are riding a one-game win streak after defeating Louisiana State University 82-73. Alabama also has a one-game win streak after a 108-59 victory over Georgia.

Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Colonial Life Arena. You can watch the SEC matchup on ESPN.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.