Trial Day 22: Defense considers putting Murdaugh on stand, questions state investigators

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the 22nd day, the trial continued for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and youngest son.

WILL MURDAUGH TESTIFY?

Before the jury entered the courtroom on Wednesday, defense attorney Jim Griffin addressed the court about concerns the team has with Alex Murdaugh potentially testifying in his own defense.

Griffin said they are considering putting Murdaugh on the stand, but they are worried about the scope of cross-examination. He asked the judge if Murdaugh would be subject to cross-examination about alleged financial crimes if he were to testify about the murders.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said testimony about the financial crimes has already been admitted in the trial, so it should be fair to raise questions related to these matters in cross-examination.

Judge Clifton Newman said he would not issue an order at this time limiting the scope of cross-examination.

FORMER LAW PARTNER TESTIFIES

Hampton attorney Mark Ball, who was a partner with Murdaugh at PMPED law firm, was the first witness to take the stand for the defense on Wednesday.

Ball testified about going to the Moselle Road crime scene on the night Maggie and Paul were killed. It was raining that night and he saw water from the roof of the feed room building dripping on Paul Murdaugh’s body.

“Frankly, it pissed me off,” said Ball, who testified he was worried about the integrity of the crime scene and believed it was disrespectful to the victim.

He got Paul’s blood on his sleeves while he was at the scene. He said Murdaugh did not have any blood on his clothing.

He described friends and family of Murdagh as “piling in” to the scene. They were allowed to go into the main house on the property, where food was still on the stove and people were trying to help clean up. Ball said he sat on a couch in the home with clothes that were damp from the rain.

He testified he was the one to locate the .300 Blackout rifle that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents were looking for in the gun room.

After the murders, Ball, who was close friends with the Murdaugh family, said he wanted to help investigators in any way he could. He snapped pictures of a truck at the Murdaugh property that had a Clorox jug in the back because he believed it was odd. He called clients and associates to ask if they knew anything about the double homicide.

“I didn’t see him (Alex) on the phone like I was,” Ball said.

He testified that he was concerned for the safety of partners at the firm and Buster Murdaugh after the murders. He said Alex Murdaugh did not express concern about protection for Buster.

Ball said Alex Murdaugh told him his movements on the night of the murders at least three times but never talked about going to the kennels where the shooting occurred. Murdaugh did change his account of which victim he checked on first when he retold the story though, Ball said.

Under cross-examination, Ball said he listened to the Snapchat video recorded by Paul at the kennels at 8:44 p.m. and has no doubt Alex Murdaugh’s voice can be heard in the background. He said he found it odd that Murdaugh didn’t have his phone with him when he was at the kennels because “he was an obnoxious user of his cell phone.”

Griffin asked Ball if he ever worried Murdaugh might kill a family member.

“I never thought of any of that,” Ball said. “When September 2nd hit, it changed everything I knew about Alex.”

Ball learned in September 2021 that Alex Murdaugh had stolen millions of dollars from the firm and clients. He described the rage he felt when he found out. He was the one who had to tell most of Murdaugh’s clients that they had been lied to and said he, along with other partners had to “pony up” money to return to them.

“I’m mad as hell,” Ball said on the stand. “You don’t know how mad I am.”

However, Ball said the anger he feels about the betrayal from his former partner and friend doesn’t mean he thinks Murdaugh committed the murders.

MOTHER’S HOUSEKEEPER TESTIFIES

Barbara Ann Mixon, the housekeeper for Murdaugh’s mother Libby at Almeda, testified. Other housekeepers for the Murdaugh family testified for the state.

She said she knows Alex Murdaugh and his brothers as well as she knows her own children. She called Murdaugh in the afternoon on June 7, 2021 and asked him to come to Almeda because she said Libby Murdaugh was crying and wouldn’t eat after her husband was taken to the hospital.

According to cell phone data records, the call to Alex Murdaugh was at 3:59 p.m.

She testified she never saw a blue tarp laid out at Libby Murdaugh’s home.

Mixon said Maggie Murdaugh was like a daughter and a friend. She also talked to Maggie on the night of the murders. She testified that in their phone call at 7:50 p.m., Maggie answered but quickly told Mixon she would have to call her back.

Mixon never heard from Maggie again.

WITNESSES CHALLENGE STATE INVESTIGATORS

Kenneth Zercie, formerly a detective and the director of the Connecticut state forensic laboratory, was hired by Murdaugh’s defense to review how the crime scene was processed.

After reviewing evidence and body camera video, Zercie said he didn’t see investigators wearing booties when they entered the feed room where Paul was killed or making any attempts to lift fingerprints. He said photos of footwear impressions at the scene showed contamination.

“Much more could have been done,” Zercie said.

The defense also called Micah Sturgis, a former detective who works in internet forensics and cell phone examination, to the stand. Sturgis reviewed the GPS data recovered from Alex Murdaugh’s Chevy Suburban and testified that cell phone data from Maggie Murdaugh’s phone shows her screen was off when Alex drove past the spot where it was later recovered.

He said it takes very little motion for a phone screen to turn on. The state has argued that Murdaugh threw the phone from his SUV while driving around 45 miles per hour.

In cross-examination, prosecutors asked Sturgis if, after reviewing the data, he had any reason to believe the video at the kennels was recorded at a different place or time. He did not.

Court will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

