VP Kamala Harris to visit Columbia

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the fight for reproductive healthcare during a speech in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Columbia on Monday, Feb. 27 to discuss ways to expand affordable high-speed internet.

White House officials have confirmed her visit but have not confirmed any details of the visit.

The announcement came on the same day U.S. Rep. James Clyburn and Gov. Henry McMaster announced the GetConnectedSC program.

The campaign is part of a nationwide effort to improve broadband access.

