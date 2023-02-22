Wrongful death lawsuit filed after Clemson officer-involved shooting

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Clemson.

The Clemson Police Department was called to Circle K on College Avenue in February 2021 to investigate a stolen moped. The police chief said during the investigation, a struggle broke out between an officer and suspect Gregory Metz.

Metz showed a gun, according to the officer, and was shot. The police department said they tried to render aid but Metz died on scene.

The lawsuit filed against the City of Clemson claims “Metz posed no risk to the officers or the public” and alleges city officers have not received sufficient training on use of force.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigated the shooting and their files were reviewed by solicitor Walt Wilkins, who said there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges.

FOX Carolina reached out to the City of Clemson for comment on the lawsuit, but the city administrator said it is a legal matter they can’t discuss.

