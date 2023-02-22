Wrongful death lawsuit filed after Clemson officer-involved shooting

Scene of deadly officer-involved shooting at Circle K in Clemson in February 2021.
Scene of deadly officer-involved shooting at Circle K in Clemson in February 2021.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Clemson.

The Clemson Police Department was called to Circle K on College Avenue in February 2021 to investigate a stolen moped. The police chief said during the investigation, a struggle broke out between an officer and suspect Gregory Metz.

Metz showed a gun, according to the officer, and was shot. The police department said they tried to render aid but Metz died on scene.

The lawsuit filed against the City of Clemson claims “Metz posed no risk to the officers or the public” and alleges city officers have not received sufficient training on use of force.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigated the shooting and their files were reviewed by solicitor Walt Wilkins, who said there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges.

FOX Carolina reached out to the City of Clemson for comment on the lawsuit, but the city administrator said it is a legal matter they can’t discuss.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh murder trial resumes for Day 22
Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says
Greenville County Schools said they are investigating after an "inappropriate" quiz was given...
‘Inappropriate’ quiz given to Greenville Co. students, district confirms
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Photo depicting jail cell bars
SC man sentenced to 51 years for part in international elder fraud scheme

Latest News

National Margarita Day with Tipsy Taco
National Margarita Day with Tipsy Taco
Upstate company's venture at New York Fashion Week
Upstate company's venture at New York Fashion Week
Jessica and Claire Austin Aldridge
‘Perfect, heavenly gift’: Fallen deputy Aldridge’s wife gives birth to baby girl
Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort