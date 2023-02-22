Zoo welcomes rare gazelle calves to start the year

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that three critically endangered dama gazelle calves...
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that three critically endangered dama gazelle calves are its first births of the year.(Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - A zoo in Ohio says it is celebrating a baby boom to start the year.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium reports it has welcomed three dama gazelle calves — the rarest of all gazelles — in January and February.

The zoo’s care team said they are thriving since being born to mothers Kix, Susie and Raisin.

“Since Heart of Africa opened in 2014, we’ve welcomed 14 dama gazelle calves, and every birth is special and important to the survival of this rare species,” said Shannon Borders, curator of the Columbus Zoo’s Heart of Africa region.

The three calves have not yet been named, and the team said they continue to bond with their mothers and one another in a behind-the-scenes area at the zoo.

“We’re proud of the dedication and expertise of our care teams who stepped in to help ensure that the calves have what they need for their health and overall wellbeing,” Borders said.

According to the zoo, the calves and their mothers have access to yards adjacent to their barns. The region’s 23-acre savanna that the dama gazelles share with other species is scheduled to reopen after the winter months.

Zoo officials said dama gazelles are critically endangered, with fewer than 300 left in their native range. And the breeding recommendations are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday
Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says
Greenville County Schools said they are investigating after an "inappropriate" quiz was given...
‘Inappropriate’ quiz given to Greenville Co. students, district confirms
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Photo depicting jail cell bars
SC man sentenced to 51 years for part in international elder fraud scheme

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday
Alex Murdaugh
Trial Day 22: Defense considers putting Murdaugh on stand, questions state investigators
In this image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, a U.S. Air...
Pentagon releases pilot’s close-up photo of Chinese balloon
A plane traveling from Jacksonville to Washington, D.C. landed on Wednesday due to a disruptive...
Airplane diverted due to disruptive passenger, lands at North Carolina airport