1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg Co., deputies investigating

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was injured during a shooting Wednesday night.

Deputies said they responded to Wallace Avenue after someone reported the shooting around 7:11 p.m.

Deputies confirmed that one person was injured during the shooting.

This situation is developing as deputies investigate. We will update this story as officials give new details.

