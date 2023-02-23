1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg Co., deputies investigating

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was injured during a shooting Wednesday night.

Deputies said they responded to Wallace Avenue after someone reported the shooting around 7:11 p.m.

Deputies confirmed that one person was injured during the shooting.

This situation is developing as deputies investigate. We will update this story as officials give new details.

