5 students taken to hospital following bus crash in Spartanburg Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a bus crash that left multiple students with minor injuries on Thursday.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:29 p.m. on Overbrook Drive.

According to troopers, the bus was traveling along Overbrook Drive when the driver lost control, went off the right side of the road and crashed against a guard rail. They added that five students were taken to the hospital, but thankfully their injuries were minor.

Troopers said the bus driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

