Deputies responding to suspicious vehicle at Walmart in Anderson Co.

(WECT)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a suspicious vehicle parked in a Walmart parking lot.

According to dispatch, officials were called to the Walmart on Anderson Road at 6:35 a.m.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tune for further details.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Teen death investigation underway after shots fired in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday
Police have road blocked off in Greenville as U.S. Marshals search for wanted suspect.
Shelter in place lifted after US Marshals take suspect into custody
Jessica and Claire Austin Aldridge
‘Perfect, heavenly gift’: Fallen deputy Aldridge’s wife gives birth to baby girl
Thomas Cobb
Man charged after reportedly throwing hot grease on co-worker at restaurant
Yasin Amari Razil Richardson
Deputies capture inmate who escaped from Union County jail

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday
The legacy of judge Willie Smith
Remembering life and legacy of Greenville judge who inspired change in SC
Deadly car crash under investigation.
SCHP: Driver dies in crash after hitting house, parked cars in Greenville Co.
Teen killed in Anderson County shooting
Teen death investigation underway after shots fired in Anderson Co.