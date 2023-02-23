Deputies searching for man who escaped from Anderson Co. Detention Center

James Cobb
James Cobb(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are working with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to search for a man who escaped the detention center earlier tonight.

Deputies said James Holley Cobb is servicing time at the detention center as part of the state’s trusty program that assigns inmates to local facilities to help with maintenance and other public works duties. Detention center staff noticed that Cobb was gone after they conducted an inmate headcount just after 6:00 p.m.

According to deputies, they believe Cobb walked off during his duties around the facility. They added that he is originally from the Seneca area.

Anyone who sees Cobb is asked to call 911 or send information to http://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com/.

