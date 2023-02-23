Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Greenville County

Shacari Wyatt
Shacari Wyatt(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shacari Wyatt, a 16-year-old who reportedly ran away on February 22.

Deputies said Wyatt was last seen near Pine Creek Drive at around 9:00 p.m. wearing a blue t-shirt and gray sweatpants. They added that they believed she left the area on foot.

Deputies described Wyatt as around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 195 pounds.

Anyone who sees Wyatt is asked to call 911.

