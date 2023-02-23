Dispatch: Police investigating after gunshot victim found in Anderson

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said the Anderson Police Department is investigating after a gunshot victim was found Thursday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the shooting took place on Sullivan Street in Anderson around 12:30 p.m.

Police said the gunshot victim was located at a nearby hospital on North Fant Street with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said no arrests have been made at this time.

Police mentioned that they do not believe this incident is connected to any recent shootings.

