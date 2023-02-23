Falls Park named one of best city parks in America

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Falls Park on the Reedy was named the second-best city park in America, according to USA Today.

The waterfall and Liberty Bridge helped put Falls Park towards the top of the list.

But, the heart of downtown Greenville didn’t always look the way it does now.

In the 1970s, the Carolina Foothills Garden Club adopted the area as a beautification project and worked to restore the falls over time.

In 2002, Greenville leaders voted to remove a highway bridge that ran over the waterfall. That place is now where the Liberty Bridge stands today.

“I’m jealous, you know, as soon as I look at it, I’m like, oh my god, could our city have something like this? Even on a smaller scale,” said Dorothy Drahzal, who is visiting from Eastern Maryland.

Forest Park in St. Louis took the top spot in the USA Today poll.

