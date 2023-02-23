Teen death investigation underway after shots fired in Anderson Co.
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating what led up to a teen’s death after shots were fired overnight.
Deputies said they were called out to a scene along Willingham Road in Belton after the shots were fired around 2:30 a.m.
At this time, the Sheriff’s Office said no arrests have been made.
