Teen death investigation underway after shots fired in Anderson Co.

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating what led up to a teen’s death after shots were fired overnight.

Deputies said they were called out to a scene along Willingham Road in Belton after the shots were fired around 2:30 a.m.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office said no arrests have been made.

Stay tuned for more information.

