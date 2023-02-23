‘Known felon’ identified as burglar who broke into Asheville home, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a “known felon” has been identified as the burglar who broke into a home and stole several items.

According to the department, 37-year-old Tremaine Neshun Williams was identified as the burglar who broke into a home on Christmas day of 2022 and stole a computer, precious metals and eight guns.

During the investigation, police said one of the guns were found, however, the others have not yet been accounted for.

Williams was taken into custody on Feb. 23 and charged with the following warrants:

Felony breaking and entering

Larceny after breaking and entering

(8 counts) Larceny of a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony probation violation

The department said Williams was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $125,000 secured bond.

