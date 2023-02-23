‘Known felon’ identified as burglar who broke into Asheville home, police say

Tremaine Neshun Williams
Tremaine Neshun Williams(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a “known felon” has been identified as the burglar who broke into a home and stole several items.

According to the department, 37-year-old Tremaine Neshun Williams was identified as the burglar who broke into a home on Christmas day of 2022 and stole a computer, precious metals and eight guns.

During the investigation, police said one of the guns were found, however, the others have not yet been accounted for.

Williams was taken into custody on Feb. 23 and charged with the following warrants:

  • Felony breaking and entering
  • Larceny after breaking and entering
  • (8 counts) Larceny of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Felony probation violation

The department said Williams was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $125,000 secured bond.

MORE NEWS: How to watch Alex Murdaugh murder trial live

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh tells the judge he is going to testify in his own defense on Feb. 23, 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh testifies in double murder trial
Police have road blocked off in Greenville as U.S. Marshals search for wanted suspect.
Shelter in place lifted after US Marshals take suspect into custody
Jessica and Claire Austin Aldridge
‘Perfect, heavenly gift’: Fallen deputy Aldridge’s wife gives birth to baby girl
Thomas Cobb
Man charged after reportedly throwing hot grease on co-worker at restaurant
Yasin Amari Razil Richardson
Deputies capture inmate who escaped from Union County jail

Latest News

File Graphic
Dispatch: Police investigating after gunshot victim found in Anderson
Alex Murdaugh tells the judge he is going to testify in his own defense on Feb. 23, 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh testifies in double murder trial
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
How to watch Alex Murdaugh murder trial live
Smoke in Greenwood
Prescribed burn causing smoke to drift in Greenwood area, police say