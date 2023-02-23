NC man accused of hacking social media accounts to share child pornography

Christian Evans
Christian Evans(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Madison County Sheriff Byddy Harwood announced that a man was recently taken into custody for allegedly using hacked social media accounts to share offensive photos.

Harwood said they began investigating after several women reported receiving nude photos of a man from hacked social media accounts. He added that one of the hacked accounts belonged to an elderly woman.

According to Harwood, deputies executed search warrants on the hacked accounts, which lead them to a Mars Hill residence. When deputies arrived, Harwood said they met Christian Evans and determined he was the person sending the reported messages. Harwood stated that deputies also discovered that Evans was also allegedly using these hacked accounts to post and transfer “horrific” child pornography.

Currently, Evans is charged with Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two counts of Felony Disseminating Harmful Material, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Felony Probation Violation, Misdemeanor Probation Violation, two counts of Cyberstalking, and Communicating Threats. However, Harwood said they are still investigating.

