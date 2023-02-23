Officials: Southern Wesleyan University placed on lockdown

School Lockdown Generic
School Lockdown Generic(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southern Wesleyan University has been placed on lockdown, according to the university’s campus safety.

Officials with the Central Police Department said they were called to respond.

We are working to learn the cause of the lockdown, however, police said they believe it is a precautionary measure.

Stay tune for further details.

