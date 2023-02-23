Prescribed burn causing smoke to drift in Greenwood area, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department released an advisory for the smoky conditions in the area.

Police said the South Carolina Forestry Commission is doing prescribed burn which may cause smoke to drift through the area.

The Forestry Commission said the 11 acres are being impacted by the burn.

This is all the information we have at this time.

