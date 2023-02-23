Prescribed burn causing smoke to drift in Greenwood area, police say

Smoke in Greenwood
Smoke in Greenwood(SC Forestry Commission)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department released an advisory for the smoky conditions in the area.

Police said the South Carolina Forestry Commission is doing prescribed burn which may cause smoke to drift through the area.

The Forestry Commission said the 11 acres are being impacted by the burn.

This is all the information we have at this time.

MORE NEWS: Newborn surrendered to Spartanburg hospital under Daniel’s Law

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh tells the judge he is going to testify in his own defense on Feb. 23, 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh testifies in double murder trial
Police have road blocked off in Greenville as U.S. Marshals search for wanted suspect.
Shelter in place lifted after US Marshals take suspect into custody
Jessica and Claire Austin Aldridge
‘Perfect, heavenly gift’: Fallen deputy Aldridge’s wife gives birth to baby girl
Thomas Cobb
Man charged after reportedly throwing hot grease on co-worker at restaurant
Yasin Amari Razil Richardson
Deputies capture inmate who escaped from Union County jail

Latest News

File Graphic
Dispatch: Police investigating after gunshot victim found in Anderson
Tremaine Neshun Williams
‘Known felon’ identified as burglar who broke into Asheville home, police say
Alex Murdaugh tells the judge he is going to testify in his own defense on Feb. 23, 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh testifies in double murder trial
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
How to watch Alex Murdaugh murder trial live