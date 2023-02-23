Record highs possible with spotty showers today

By Bryan Bachman
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highs will aim for record territory again today, with spotty showers accompanying the warm weather.

First Alert Headlines

  • Record highs remain possible today
  • Brief, but sharp cooldown with showers Friday & Saturday
  • Quick rebound back to warmer weather Sunday

After tying the record high at GSP Airport (78°) for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, we reach the apex of this week’s warm weather today. What has been a warm and muggy start will set us up for our best chance at record highs this afternoon. The third time will likely be the charm, with a high around 80 degrees expected at GSP Airport. This would break the previous February 22nd record of 78° set in 2018. Going a degree further would tie the all-time record high for the month of February at 81°. This will all come down to how much sunshine we see today, coupled with the presence of spotty showers arriving upstate this afternoon.

Thursday Record Highs
Thursday Record Highs(WHNS)

In the mountains, a high of 76° is expected in Asheville which would tie the current record high. Mostly cloudy skies during morning will hold temperatures to the 60s, with spotty showers from time to time. A blend of clouds and sunshine will take over during the afternoon as showers move southeast into the upstate, leading to a quick warmup into the expected mid and upper 70s.

Spotty showers will diminish tonight as an initial cold front sinks southeast of the region. Mostly cloudy skies will linger as temperatures take a slightly cooler turn to the upper 40s and mid 50s. Still well above average for late February, but noticeably cooler than the previous two nights.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Friday
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Friday(WHNS)

A second, stronger cold front will approach from the west on Friday. After a dry, cloudy start in the morning, isolated showers will begin to break out during the afternoon before becoming heavier and more widespread later in the evening. Highs will run cooler than on Thursday, but will still top the upper 60s to low 70s.

3-Day Outlook
3-Day Outlook(WHNS)

With showers and occasional light rain continuing into Saturday, temperatures will take a sharp dip behind the passing cold front. Highs will only manage the low 50s, making for a bit of a shock compared to the rest of the week. It won’t last long though, as temperatures immediately rebound to the 60s and low 70s on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected.

Record highs forecast in Greenville and Asheville
