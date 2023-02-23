SCHP: Driver dies in crash after hitting house, parked cars in Greenville Co.

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a driver has died after crashing into several things in Mauldin overnight.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver was heading north on Conestee Road when they went off the right side of the road and hit a road sign, utility pole, two fences, a house and two parked cars at 12:17 a.m. on Thursday.

Troopers said the driver was the only person involved in this crash.

FOX Carolina is working to learn the driver’s identity from the coroner’s office.

Stay tuned for more details.

