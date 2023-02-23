Suspect in custody after verbal altercation leads to deadly shooting in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seneca Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Wednesday night.

According to officers, officers responded to E South 2nd Street at around 7:02 p.m., shortly after someone reported the shooting. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim in an apartment complex’s common area suffering from a gunshot wound. Sadly, the victim was later pronounced dead.

Officers said the suspect was found inside a nearby apartment. They added that the suspect refused to come out but surrendered after about 30 minutes. Officers identified the suspect as 60-year-old Willaim Morgan from Seneca.

Officials didn’t release any other details about the victim or the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

