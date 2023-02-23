SWAT called to domestic situation in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and members of the SWAT team were called to a home on Thursday afternoon due to a domestic situation.

Deputies said dispatchers received a 911 call from a home on Highlawn Avenue at 3:50 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they said they encountered a suspect who was still armed with a gun.

The law enforcement officers on scene are working to negotiate with the suspect.

“The alleged victim is safe,” said a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

