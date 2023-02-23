Trial Day 23: Murdaugh admits to lies, pills, stealing - but denies murders

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Against the advice of his attorneys, Alex Murdaugh took the stand on Thursday to testify in the murder trial where he is charged with killing his wife and son.

His lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin asked for the financial crimes Murdaugh committed to be off limits in cross-examination, but the judge would not issue an order limiting the scope of cross-examination.

MURDAUGH’S ACCOUNT OF MURDERS

The first thing Griffin asked Murdaugh in direct examination was if he killed Maggie and Paul at their Moselle Road home on June 7, 2021.

“No, I did not,” Murdaugh said. “I didn’t shoot my wife or my son, anytime ever.”

When Murdaugh told his account of the events leading up to the double homicide, he said he arrived at Moselle around 6:45 p.m. - about 15 minutes before Paul. He told the courtroom the two rode the property together, visiting the duck pond, looking at the dying sunflowers that had been sprayed in the dove field, and trying to right a fallen fruit tree.

“You could not be around him and not have a good time,” Murdaugh said of his youngest son Paul, who was killed by two shotgun blasts within a few hours of arriving at Moselle.

Murdaugh Tree

Murdaugh said he went back to the house and showered after their outdoor ventures.

“Oxycodone makes you sweat more than you normally do,” he said

Maggie got to Moselle around 8 p.m., Murdaugh said, and they all ate the dinner prepared by housekeeper Blanca in the den while watching television.

He said after dinner, he stayed at the house, dozing on the couch while Maggie and Paul drove down to the kennels. He joined them later, making the trip across the 1,700-acre property in a golf cart.

When Murdaugh’s voice was captured on Paul’s Snapchat video at the kennels at 8:44 p.m., he said he was getting a chicken out of their dog Bubba’s mouth. Until Thursday, Murdaugh had never publicly stated he lied to investigators when they asked him if he was at the kennels shortly before the victims were gunned down.

Murdaugh said getting the chicken from the dog didn’t take long, and he went back up to the main house before making the trip to his mother’s home at Almeda.

On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.

He denied dumping Maggie’s phone on the side of the road, disposing of murder weapons or bloody clothes at Almeda, and said he had never seen the blue raincoat found there later.

When Murdaugh returned to Moselle, he said he could see the bodies of his wife and son in the headlights of his Chevy Suburban when he pulled up to the kennels. He said he jumped out of the SUV but then turned around to call 911. Data used in the state’s case against him show he made the call 20 seconds after arriving on scene.

“I was trying to tend to Paul Paul, I was trying to tend to Maggie,” Murdaugh said. “I know I tried to check him for a pulse, I know I tried to turn him over.”

Murdaugh said it was impossible he had high-velocity blood spatter on his clothing.

“I was nowhere near Paul and Maggie when they got shot,” he said.

LONGTIME OPIOID ADDICTION

Murdaugh has maintained his innocence in Maggie and Paul’s murders, but he admitted on the stand he lied to investigators when he said he wasn’t at the kennels. He cited his battle with opioid addiction, saying drug-fueled paranoia and his distrust of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were behind the lies.

“On June the 7th, I wasn’t thinking clearly. I don’t think I was capable of reason and I lied about being down there,” Murdaugh said. “I’m so sorry that I did.”

He said he became addicted to opioids around 2004, after another surgery for a knee he injured playing football in college. He “got addicted very quickly” to hydrocodone before switching to oxycodone a few years later.

Murdaugh said he was proud he had now been opioid-free for 535 days.

BLUE LIGHTS & BADGES

When lead prosecutor Creighton Waters began his cross-examination, he introduced evidence about Murdaugh’s relationship with law enforcement.

After the shooting, investigators found Murdaugh’s assistant solicitor badge and his grandfather’s solicitor badge in his Mercedes. He admitted he often kept them in the front seat and visible in the cupholder in case he was pulled over. He said it had a “warming effect” on law enforcement.

Badges that Alex Murdaugh kept in his car and said he made visible if he was pulled over by law enforcement. (Court exhibit)

Waters confronted Murdaugh with a card investigators found that identifies him as a deputy solicitor when he was actually an assistant solicitor. He admitted the card was fraudulent.

Murdaugh testified that he had blue lights installed in a law firm vehicle and said he got approval for it from the sheriff.

Waters introduced a photograph of Alex Murdaugh inside the hospital on the night of the deadly boat crash that led to 19-year-old Mallory Beach’s death and felony charges for Paul. In the image, Murdaugh’s assistant solicitor badge can be seen hanging out of his pocket.

He denied telling anyone not to cooperate with law enforcement on the night of the crash.

An image introduced as evidence shows Alex Murdaugh with his assistant solicitor badge hanging out of his pocket when he was at the hospital on the night of the boat crash killing Mallory Beach. (Court exhibit)

CLIENTS’ MONEY STOLEN

Murdaugh testified that he couldn’t remember the first time he stole money from clients at his law firm, but said his opioid addiction was one of the reasons he had financial problems. He testified he was spending a lot of money on pills, but the stolen funds also went toward maintaining the family’s lifestyle.

Waters asked Murdaugh about some of the victims he stole from, including two minors who lost their mother in a crash, a trooper hurt on the job, and a man who became quadriplegic.

“In every single one of these, you had to sit down and look somebody in the eyes and convince them you were on their side when you were not, correct?” Waters asked.

“I admit candidly in all of these cases Mr. Waters that I took money that wasn’t mine and I shouldn’t have done,” Murdaugh said. “I hate the fact that I did it. I’m embarrassed by it, I’m embarrassed for my son, I’m embarrassed for my family.”

Waters repeatedly pressed Murdaugh to recall a conversation he had with any of the clients face-to-face before he stole their settlements. Murdaugh could not recall a specific example.

Court will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Friday with the cross-examination of Murdaugh.

Below is the full blog of Thursday’s testimony:

