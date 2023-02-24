3 charged after over 20 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were recently charged after over 20 pounds of methamphetamine was found during a narcotics investigation.

Deputies said on February 22, 2023, someone reported drug activity at a house on Hub Greer Road in Chesnee. Deputies added that they were familiar with the home and the people there, so they began surveillance on the house.

According to deputies, they saw a white car with a Georgia license plate stop there. Soon after the vehicle left, deputies pulled the car over and began searching it. During the search, deputies said they found 6,133.5 grams (13.52 pounds) of methamphetamine, one handgun, 23.1 grams of cocaine, 3.4 grams of heroin, and several boxes of Delta 8 vape products. The driver, 53-year-old Michael Wilson from Commerce, GA, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams, trafficking cocaine 10 - 28 2nd offense, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A passenger in the car, 38-year-old Alexis Patelis from Bethlehem, GA, was charged with PWID Schedule I (Marijuana).

Following this, deputies executed a search warrant at the house and located 3,799.5 grams (8.38 pounds) of methamphetamine, 4.5 grams of heroin, 1,006 grams of marijuana, 203.5 grams of Fentanyl, 65.5 grams of black tar heroin, two AR-style rifles, and one handgun. 48-year-old Richard Walker was also found at the house and taken into custody. Walker was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams, trafficking in dangerous drugs (Fentanyl) over 28 grams, PWID Marijuana, trafficking heroin over 28 grams, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

