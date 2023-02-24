Chesnee Middle students sent to high school out of precaution, district says

An investigation is underway.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Spartanburg School District 2 said students at Chesnee Middle School are being housed at Chesnee High School after the middle school received an “unsubstantiated report” Friday morning.

The district said out of an abundance of caution, officials are looking through the middle school building with the Sheriff’s Office before bringing students and staff back.

The district said they hope to have this process completed soon.

