Chesnee Middle students sent to high school out of precaution, district says

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Spartanburg School District 2 said students at Chesnee Middle School are being housed at Chesnee High School after the middle school received an “unsubstantiated report” Friday morning.

The district said out of an abundance of caution, officials are looking through the middle school building with the Sheriff’s Office before bringing students and staff back.

The district said they hope to have this process completed soon.

MORE NEWS: Officials investigating after body found inside home in Mauldin

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.