Crash in Greenwood Co. leaves one dead on Thursday evening

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person in Greenwood County Thursday.

Troopers said the crash happened along US 221 at around 5:45 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along US 221 when they went off the left side of the road and hit a ditch before crashing into multiple trees. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, they sadly passed away from their injuries.

Officials didn’t give any other details about the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

