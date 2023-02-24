Deputies responding to shooting in Laurens County

The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene...
The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene in Walpole(WCAX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting Friday morning.

Deputies said they were called to the Leaman Street near Shealy Circle area of Cross Hill in reference to the shooting,

Deputies mentioned they are also in the Lisbon Road area in reference to this same incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public.

This is all the information we have this time. Stay tuned for more details.

MORE NEWS: Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh tells the judge he is going to testify in his own defense on Feb. 23, 2023.
Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday
Teen killed in Anderson County shooting
School district gives statement on 14-year-old killed in Anderson Co. shooting
Student in custody following lockdown
Student in custody following altercation at Southern Wesleyan University
SWAT and deputies respond to Greenville County home on Highlawn Avenue.
Suspect in custody after SWAT called to situation in Greenville County
Deputies responding to suspicious vehicle at Walmart in Anderson Co.

Latest News

Driver suspension eligibility week
SCDMV to offer SC drivers with suspended licenses
Driver suspension eligibility week
Driver suspension eligibility week
Upstate man helping Turkey
Upstate man helping Turkey
Alex Murdaugh tells the judge he is going to testify in his own defense on Feb. 23, 2023.
Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday