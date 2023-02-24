Jeff Bezos is considering purchase of Washington NFL team, report says

Jeff Bezos in November was coy about the prospect of buying an NFL team. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Washington Post is reporting that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may be interested in buying the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

When asked in November about “buzz” surrounding his possible purchase of the team, Jeff Bezos responded, “Yes. I’ve heard that buzz.”

The current owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder, hired Bank of America Securities in November to consider a possible sale of the NFL team.

Now the Post reports Bezos has hired an investment firm of his own to research a possible bid for the team.

The newspaper cites two people familiar with the situation, who said Bezos is working with the New York-based firm Allen and Company.

By the way, the Washington Post happens to be owned by Bezos.

A Bezos spokesperson declined to comment.

Hiring the firm doesn’t mean he will buy the team or that he will even bid, but it does signal some level of interest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh tells the judge he is going to testify in his own defense on Feb. 23, 2023.
Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday
Teen killed in Anderson County shooting
School district gives statement on 14-year-old killed in Anderson Co. shooting
Student in custody following lockdown
Student in custody following altercation at Southern Wesleyan University
SWAT and deputies respond to Greenville County home on Highlawn Avenue.
Suspect in custody after SWAT called to situation in Greenville County
Deputies responding to suspicious vehicle at Walmart in Anderson Co.

Latest News

New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary
Driver suspension eligibility week
Driver suspension eligibility week
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks
Jeff Bezos in November was coy about the prospect of buying an NFL team.
Bezos talks briefly about NFL team 'buzz'