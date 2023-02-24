Officers investigating after facility evacuated in Laurens

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens City Police Department said officers are investigating after an altercation at 830 Hunter Industrial Park Road led to an evacuation Friday morning.

Officers said they responded to Hunter Industrial Park after someone reported a verbal altercation that included a possible threat involving weapons. When officers arrived, they learned the fight was an isolated incident between two employees.

According to officers, they worked with Europastry USA management to identify the employees involved. They added that out of an abundance of caution, they evacuated the facility to search for one of the employees involved.

Officers discovered that the employee had reportedly fled the scene on foot. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit responded to the scene but couldn’t find the employee. However, officers later found the employee and confirmed that they were cooperating with them.

