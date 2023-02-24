Officers investigating after motorcyclist dies following crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon.

Officers said the crash happened around 4:14 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Patton Ave and Old Haywood Rd.

According to officers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Patton Avenue when they collided with an SUV trying to turn left onto Old Haywood Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, they later passed away from their injuries. Officers identified the victim as 37-year-old Jericho Lands.

Officers are still investigating this crash. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 828-252-1110 or send a tip anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

