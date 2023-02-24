Officers investigating crash that killed pedestrian in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person Friday afternoon.

Officers said the crash happened around 1:00 p.m. near South Church Street and Marion Avenue.

According to officers, the driver was turning left onto South Church Street from a Quick Stop when they hit a pedestrian trying to cross the street. Sadly, the pedestrian later passed away in the hospital.

Officers stated that the driver wasn’t injured during the crash, and no charges were filed.

