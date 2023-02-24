Officials investigating after body found inside home in Mauldin

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said it is investigating after a body was found inside a home in Mauldin overnight.

The coroner’s office said it responded, along with Mauldin Police, to 105 Shairpin Lane for reports of one person deceased inside the home around midnight.

At this time, the coroner said they are investigating this incident as a suspicious death.

Agencies are in the early parts of their investigations and working to obtain more information.

Stay tuned for more details.

