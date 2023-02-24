Overturned tractor trailer blocking road in Asheville, police say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said an overturned tractor trailer has shut down a road Friday morning.

Police said the crash is took place on Hazel Mill Road and Craven Connector.

All of Hazel Mill Road is closed off at this time.

The department is encouraging drivers to take alternate routes if possible.

