Police seek the public’s help in Newberry County hit-and-run collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has sustained serious injuries after coming into contact with a tractor-trailer Friday morning.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol Tropper Nick Pye, the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling southbound on U.S. 176 near Old Newberry Highway ran off the left side of the road causing it to strike several trees and then overturn when

Police say the accident happened when the driver of a small blue car came into the tractor-trailer’s lane while attempting to pass it.

Shortly after the blue car left the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Highway Patrol at 864-227-6115.

Previous Coverage

South Carolina Highway 121 is closed, police say.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, a wreck and spill resulted in the five-hour closure of the area between Old Newberry and Colonial Drive.

Deputies say Highway Patrol crews are actively trying to remove the wreckage and clean up the spill.

