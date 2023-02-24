Popular Upstate steakhouse closes permanently

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owners of a popular steakhouse in Greer announced on Friday the restaurant is permanently closed.

The Strip Club 104 Steakhouse on East Poinsett Street posted a message on Facebook saying, “Thank you to the many wonderful years in Greer, we appreciate your loyal patronage!”

The steakhouse has been named one of the best in the Greenville area.

