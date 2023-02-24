SCDMV to offer SC drivers with suspended licenses

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’ve had your drivers license suspended, you could get a chance to get it back.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) said it will hold the 2023 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week (DSEW) statewide for drivers with licenses suspended for specific reasons March 6 through March 10.

Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

  • Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction
  • Excessive points for someone under the age of 18
  • Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle
  • Operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own
  • Operating an unlicensed taxi

The SCDMV has mailed notices to all customers who may qualify for the problem according to its records. Customers who receive a letter are encouraged to bring it into a branch office with them during DSEW.

If you think you may be eligible, click here to ensure your correct mailing address is on file with the agency or update your mailing address with the SCDMV as soon as possible.

During DSEW, South Carolina drivers who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions may be eligible to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension. No fines or fees are waived during this period.

For more information, click here.

MORE NEWS: Ukrainian soldiers visit the Upstate one year after Russian invasion

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh tells the judge he is going to testify in his own defense on Feb. 23, 2023.
Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday
Teen killed in Anderson County shooting
School district gives statement on 14-year-old killed in Anderson Co. shooting
Student in custody following lockdown
Student in custody following altercation at Southern Wesleyan University
SWAT and deputies respond to Greenville County home on Highlawn Avenue.
Suspect in custody after SWAT called to situation in Greenville County
Deputies responding to suspicious vehicle at Walmart in Anderson Co.

Latest News

The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene...
Deputies responding to shooting in Laurens County
Driver suspension eligibility week
Driver suspension eligibility week
Upstate man helping Turkey
Upstate man helping Turkey
Alex Murdaugh tells the judge he is going to testify in his own defense on Feb. 23, 2023.
Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday