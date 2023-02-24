SCDMV to offer SC drivers with suspended licenses

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’ve had your drivers license suspended, you could get a chance to get it back.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) said it will hold the 2023 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week (DSEW) statewide for drivers with licenses suspended for specific reasons March 6 through March 10.

Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own

Operating an unlicensed taxi

The SCDMV has mailed notices to all customers who may qualify for the problem according to its records. Customers who receive a letter are encouraged to bring it into a branch office with them during DSEW.

If you think you may be eligible, click here to ensure your correct mailing address is on file with the agency or update your mailing address with the SCDMV as soon as possible.

During DSEW, South Carolina drivers who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions may be eligible to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension. No fines or fees are waived during this period.

For more information, click here.

