A soggier, chillier turn to start the weekend

A slow-moving cold front will continue to track southeast through the region today. This has already lead to a split between warm, muggy conditions upstate and milder conditions in the mountains with lower humidity. Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild, but to a lesser degree than the previous few days. Increasing clouds will give way to isolated afternoon showers, as highs head for the low to mid 60s across the mountains, and around 70 degrees upstate.

Rain will become more widespread this evening, so anyone with plans to be out and about this evening will want to take an umbrella. The rain will be most widespread before midnight, before shifting much of its focus to the mountains overnight. Temperatures will take a much cooler turn as well, with lows falling back into the 40s.

Saturday’s weather will feature a sharp contrast to what we’ve experienced all week. Cloudy skies will persist throughout the day, with periodic showers. The majority of Saturday’s rain will continue over the mountains, but a few showers may stray into upstate skies from time to time. The common denominator will be sharply cooler temperatures. Highs regionwide will only manage the low to mid 50s, so be prepared for a bit of a shock to the system!

We’ll bounce right back into Spring-like weather on Sunday. With a mix of clouds and sunshine returning, highs will climb back into the upper 60s and low 70s. This trend will continue through much of next week, chances for showers on Monday and again on Thursday.

