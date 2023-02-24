Spartanburg man sentenced for deadly 2020 shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry J. Barnette announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a shooting that killed one person in December 2020.

Officials said 19-year-old Jolyne Rector-Mills pleaded guilty Friday to Voluntary Manslaughter and Possession of a Weapon During Commission of a Violent Crime. He was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison.

According to officials, the shooting happened on December 17, 2020, along James H. Young Street at around 2:30 p.m. Rector-Mills and another person reportedly approached two people and tried to rob them. The victim, Terrell Cohen, tried to run away, but Rector-Mills allegedly shot him. Sadly, Cohen was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was found down the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement later took Rector-Mills into custody in Thomasville, North Carolina. Deputies said they are still investigating and working to identify the person who was with Rector-Mills during the shooting.

