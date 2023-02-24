Trial Day 24: Murdaugh denies being ‘family annihilator’, offers his theory on murders

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After two days on the witness stand, Alex Murdaugh finished his testimony on Friday night. Murdaugh wanted the chance to defend himself in the double murder trial, despite advice from his attorneys.

“ARE YOU A FAMILY ANNIHILATOR?”

After more than four hours of questioning Murdaugh about financial crimes, drug addiction, and lies he told about his alibi, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asked him directly if he killed his wife and son.

“Mr. Murdaugh, are you a family annihilator?”

“You mean like did I shoot my wife and son?” Murdaugh asked. “No. I would never hurt Maggie Murdaugh. I would never hurt Paul Murdaugh, under any circumstances.”

Murdaugh insisted he did not shoot them up until his last moments on the witness stand. Waters pressed Murdaugh repeatedly about why he lied to investigators about what he argued was the most important fact of the case: the last time Murdaugh saw his wife and son alive.

Alex Murdaugh cries on the stand while recounting finding his wife and son's bodies.

On Friday Murdaugh once again said he lied about being with the victims shortly before their deaths due to drug-fueled paranoia, concerns about a gunshot residue test, and advice from colleagues not to talk to law enforcement without an attorney. Murdaugh also said he mistakenly believed the first SLED agent to interview him was a different agent who “manufactured” evidence. Murdaugh admitted later he was wrong about the assumption.

Waters accused Murdaugh of creating a story to fit the evidence against him after seeing it presented in court over the last five weeks. Before his testimony Thursday, Murdaugh never told anyone publicly that he lied about being at the kennels before the murders.

“The reality is Mr. Murdaugh, the reason why no one’s ever heard that before is because you had to sit in this courtroom and hear your family and your friends come in one after the other and testify that you were on that kennel video,” Waters said. “So you, like so many times over the course of your life, had to back up and make a new story that kind of fit with the facts that can’t be denied. Isn’t that true, sir?”

“No sir, that’s not true,” Murdaugh said.

Waters ended his cross-examination by playing body camera footage recorded by Colleton County Deputy Daniel Greene, who was the first officer at the murder scene. In the video, Murdaugh gives incorrect information about his whereabouts before the murders. This statement was made before SLED agents or his colleagues arrived at Moselle, and before he was ever given a GSR test.

“You still told the same lie,” Waters said. “And all those reasons you just gave this jury about the most important part of your testimony was a lie, too.”

“I disagree with that,” Murdaugh said.

“THEY HAD ANGER IN THEIR HEART”

Murdaugh testified about his theory regarding the killer. He said he never thought anyone involved in the 2019 boat crash killing Mallory Beach was responsible, but he believes whoever murdered Paul and Maggie was angry about the accident.

After Paul was charged with driving the boat under the influence when it crashed into the Archers Creek bridge, Murdaugh said the response from people on social media was “vile.”

“The wrong person saw and read that,” Murdaugh said. “‘Cause I can tell you for a fact that the person or people who did what I saw on June the 7th, they hated Paul Murdaugh and they had anger in their heart.”

Paul Murdaugh made a court appearance in 2019 in a fatal boating crash that killed a UofSC student. (WTOC)

Murdaugh said when he was with Maggie and Paul at 8:44 p.m. on the night they were killed, he didn’t see anyone else around. He said they seemed fine when he left a minute or so later. He couldn’t remember the last thing he said to either of them before leaving to go back to the main house.

Waters asked Murdaugh if the dogs at the kennels were acting strangely like they sensed someone else might be nearby.

“There wasn’t nobody around that the dogs didn’t know,” Murdaugh said. “There was nobody else around for them to sense.”

“WHAT WERE YOU DOING?”

Waters tried to have Murdaugh account for what he was doing when his phone logged 283 steps between 9:02 p.m. and 9:06 p.m. Prosecutors argued they believe Maggie and Paul were killed around 8:50 p.m. Murdaugh’s phone was not with him during that time.

Murdaugh said he was getting ready to leave for his mom’s house, but can’t recall exactly what he was doing.

“I know what I wasn’t doing,” Murdaugh said to Waters. “And what I wasn’t doing was doing anything I believe you’ve implied.”

He testified he was not cleaning anything up or washing guns.

In redirect, defense attorney Jim Griffin asked Murdaugh if he had Maggie’s phone during that four-minute window.

“I didn’t have Maggie’s phone anytime,” Murdaugh said. “I wasn’t walking with Maggie’s phone anytime that night.”

Murdaugh asked about 283 steps he can't explain: 'What were you doing?'

Murdaugh testified about the approximately 20 seconds between when he found Maggie and Paul’s bodies and when he called 911. Waters asked Murdaugh why he told law enforcement he checked the victims’ bodies for signs of life before calling 911.

“I don’t know what I said to law enforcement, Mr. Waters, but I can tell you this,” Murdaugh said. “I pulled up and saw Mags and Paul Paul, I jumped out of the car. I went back to my car and called 911 as quickly as I could.”

He also denied calling Maggie earlier that day specifically to ask her to come to their Moselle Road home, something Maggie’s sister Marian Proctor testified.

Waters pulled up an exhibit of a text Maggie sent to housekeeper Blanca on June 7 saying, “Alex wants me to come home.”

“She did come home of her own accord,” Murdaugh said. “I always wanted Maggie to come home.”

WATCH FULL TESTIMONY

“OPIATES GAVE ME ENERGY”

Murdaugh said he was not experiencing opiate withdrawal on June 7, 2021. He had a pocket full of pills when he was sitting in SLED agent David Owen’s patrol car.

In the first half of 2021, Murdaugh testified he was mostly purchasing 30mg instant-release Oxycodone pills. Murdaugh said his daily intake ranged from about 1,200mg to upwards of 2,000mg. He admitted to using opioids when driving.

“Opiates gave me energy,” Murdaugh said. “Whatever I was doing, it made it more interesting. It made me want to do it longer.”

Waters asked if he was taking about 60 pills per day.

“There were days I took more than that. There were days I took less than that,” Murdaugh said.

Waters presented a text message that Paul sent to Murdaugh a month before the murders, confronting him about a bag of pills found in a computer bag. Murdaugh said the family did not try to get him to self-detox when they found the pills because previous attempts didn’t work.

“I promised Paul that as soon as we finished with his criminal case, I would go to rehab,” Murdaugh said.

Court will resume on Monday, Feb. 27 at 9:30 a.m. when the defense is expected to call their final four witnesses. Read the full blog of Friday’s testimony here:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.