Ukrainian soldiers visit the Upstate one year after Russian invasion

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The death toll from the war in Ukraine now stands at more than 7,000 as this week marks one year since Russia’s invasion.

On Thursday, a group of Ukrainian soldiers, who were all hurt on the frontline, arrived in the Upstate.

The visit was organized by Upstate Family Baptist Church, a Ukrainian Church in Spartanburg. The visit was a symbol of hope and a reminder that the war was ongoing.

“It doesn’t matter where the Ukrainian community is; we support them. We want to embrace them,” said Nadia Tofan, who helped organize the visit.

More than 5,000 miles away from Ukraine, it was a warm southern welcome for the soldiers.

The soldiers are in America thanks to the Protez Foundation, which gives quality prosthetics to Ukrainian soldiers in need for free.

“He’s just, he feels like he’s in a fairytale. Just amazed how caring and loving people truly are,” Ukrainian Soldier Danylo Yakymchuk said through a translator.

A drone operator, Yakymchuk, lost his right leg after taking on fire from a Russian Tank towards the beginning of the war.

“There are so many wounded, so many soldiers, and civilians, with the missing limbs,” he said.

Yakymchuk says he doesn’t know if he will ever be fit enough to return to the front lines but adds he will never stop supporting the Ukraine community.

“They’re not only defending the territory but defending the principles, families, the lives of other people,” he explained.

“They have shown how resilient Ukraine is and how resilient Ukrainian people are and their spirit. 365 days have changed a lot of lives,” added Tofan.

On Feb. 24, the Ukrainian soldiers will be at Greer City Hall at 6 p.m. for a fundraising event. All the proceeds will go towards Protez Foundation to help give other Ukrainians free prosthetics.

