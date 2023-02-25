5 teenagers charged after throwing large rocks off bridge onto Union County roadway

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five teenagers are facing criminal charges after they were caught throwing large rocks off of a bridge onto a Union County expressway on Friday night.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 10:25 p.m. on the Monroe Expressway.

Deputies said that a semi-truck was hit by one of the falling rocks, significantly damaging the roof of the truck and also damaging a trailer attached to the truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured, but reported multiple suspects had thrown the rock.

After the truck was hit, the juvenile suspects, all of whom are between 13-15 years old, fled the scene.

Deputies used a drone equipped with infrared technology to locate the suspects who were hiding nearing an expressway ramp.

Authorities were then able to establish a perimeter around the suspects and take them into custody.

Juvenile petitions were secured, and all five involved are being charged for their actions. Because of their ages, the sheriff’s office is unable to release the names of the suspects.

“Throwing large rocks off of a bridge at commercial motor vehicles traveling on the Monroe Expressway could have seriously injured or killed one of the drivers who were just trying to work hard and provide for their families,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “The deputies investigating this incident were able to respond quickly and utilized the right equipment to locate, identify, and ensure the juveniles responsible for this incident will be held accountable.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the UCSO Main Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. Tips can also be submitted through the UCSO’s free smartphone app.

Also Read: Police: Man shot in Walmart parking lot after drug deal gone wrong

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.