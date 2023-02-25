Camp Lejeune Marines help earthquake victims in Turkey

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) -As efforts continue to provide relief for victims of the series of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, some of that aid is coming from right here in the east.

Members of an already deployed element of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Lejeune are now in Turkey providing assistance relief to Turkish civilians, military, and medical staff during the crisis.

Marines and service members from all other branches of our armed forces have been helping the United States Agency for International Development since the beginning of February in relief efforts for the victims of the series of devastating earthquakes in Turkey.

Captain Kenzie Margroum says the USAID recently established an emergency field hospital to assist Turkish medical crews.

In addition to the emergency field hospital, the U.S. has helped facilitate 1,337 total international aircraft sorties since the recovery efforts started.

