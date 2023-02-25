Deputies find missing man last seen on Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing man last seen on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shoes and a black button up hooded jacket on Anderson Road at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Deputies said they man was found on Saturday. Feb. 25.

