Deputies find missing man last seen on Wednesday

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing man last seen on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shoes and a black button up hooded jacket on Anderson Road at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Deputies said they man was found on Saturday. Feb. 25.

