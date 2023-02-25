Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old from Greenville County

Xylor Crosby
Xylor Crosby(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Xylor Crosby, a missing 14-year-old from Greenville County.

Deputies said Crosby was last seen near Saco Street at around 4:00 p.m. on February 20, 2023. They added that he was wearing all-black clothing.

Deputies described Crosby as around 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and a burn mark on his right wrist.

Anyone with information regarding Crosby is asked to call 911.

