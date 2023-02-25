Greenville County deputies search for missing endangered man

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing endangered person who was last seen Wednesday.

Deputies say 64-year-old Mark Campbell was last seen on Curtis Rd. in Greenville at around 3 p.m. on 02/22/2023.

Deputies describe Campbell as 6′4 and weighing 210 lbs. Officials say they believe he left the area on foot.

Officials say Campbell is in need of immediate medical attention.

If you know anything, contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

