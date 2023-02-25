LIVE: Rally for Ukraine in downtown Greenville
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate organization is gathering on South Main Street in downtown Greenville to rally for Ukraine.
South Carolina Stands with Ukraine is holding a rally with advocates and community members to shed light on what is happening in Ukraine.
It has been a year, since Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The war has left thousands of people dead and thousands more injured, including innocent civilians.
Friday marked 1 year since the invasion.
